Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Independence Day 2020: Gauahar Khan paints social media tricolour with her patriotic dance on Jai Ho

Independence Day 2020: Gauahar Khan paints social media tricolour with her patriotic dance on Jai Ho

‘Never let hate/division settle in heart’: Gauahar Khan preaches the perfect message of unity this 74th Independence Day, treats fans to a patriotic dance on Jai Ho song | WATCH

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:05 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gauahar Khan sets Internet on fire with her patriotic dance on Jai Ho song on Independence Day (Instagram/@gauaharkhan)

We are celebrating the 74th year of independence in India this Saturday and no, we are not letting political differences leave each other behind or atleast that’s what Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan preached as she wished fans a Happy Independence Day on August 15. Giving fans a glimpse of her patriotic spirits this Swatantrata Diwas, Gauahar shared a perfect message of unity to bring netizens together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Chokra Jawan-fame star shared a video featuring her in an all-white Indian-wear teamed with a multi-coloured dupatta and a pair of leather juttis. While both the background dancers on her either side too wore all-white Indian-wear, one teamed his look with a saffron dupatta and the other wound a green stole around his neck.

Dressed in the perfect theme colours of the Indian flag, the trio set the screens on fire as they danced energetically to the song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. Tapping in the right moment to put across her message of harmony this Independence Day, Gauahar wrote, “Apna Desh ! Apni Aazaadi ! Apni Zimmedari ! (sic)” and “I promise to never let hate/division settle in my heart.”

Check out Gauahar’s video on Independence Day 2020 here:



Amid COVID-19 pandemic and alarming increase in coronavirus cases, India witnessed a very different Independence Day this year sans any social gatherings for flag hoisting in different parts of the country. Even at the iconic Red Fort, only a limited number of people were allowed to watch the President and Prime Minister’s speech live.

This year, the celebrations took place digitally and even the military bands recorded their performances from beforehand so as to be broadcasted for all on August 15. Though socially distant, we hope this Independence Day we sit down, bridge emotional gaps and nip the root cause of all disharmony in the bud so that only unity grows deeper and wider irrespective of any political or religious differences.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explained: How does RBI’s Positive Pay system for securing your high value cheques work
Aug 15, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with ‘Commendation Cards’ on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
India’s tour of Australia could start with limited-overs instead of Tests: Report
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant
Aug 15, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.