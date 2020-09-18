Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Indian couture’s digital foray

Indian couture’s digital foray

India’s first ever digital couture week starts today

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:16 IST

By Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Hindustan Times

Rahul Mishra illustrates a sublime lotus pond

Despite the pandemic, India Couture Week keeps its date with fashion devotees. Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Hindustan Times, the epiphany-inducing couture extravaganza commences today at 8pm with designer Gaurav Gupta’s show Love. Gupta’s thought-provoking showcase aims to break all the dated stereotypes and notions, while attempting to redefine the idea of love and acceptance for all genders, body types, sexualities and ethnicities. This will be followed by designer Suneet Varma’s glamorous showcase at 9:30 pm where we will see an amalgamation of traditional motifs with abstract artworks enhanced by the age-old crafts of India.

Shantanu & Nikhil’s sketch reflects hope and optimism

Picture a litany of models walking down the runway against the backdrop of red bricks with bowing arches, or a moonlit floral fantasy garden. Throughout the week, a panoply of slickly shot digital films will celebrate the ultimate in the Indian craftsmanship and also convey designers’ core message of the season in a visually-arresting format. Designers Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Shantanu and Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Kunal Rawal, Reynu Taandon and Dolly J will showcase their design aesthetics as well. The India Couture Week with jewellery partner Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, will see digital fashion breaking new grounds with shows, movies and new formats of storytelling streamed on FDCI’s website and social media pages.

Amit Aggarwal stays true to his signature metallics

ICW Day one

8pm Gaurav Gupta

9:30pm Suneet Varma

Catch these shows on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fdciofficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FDCIOfficial/live/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fdciofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/thefdci/live
Website: www.fdci.org/live/
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 12:18 IST
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
Sep 18, 2020 13:18 IST
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Sep 18, 2020 12:57 IST
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill
Sep 18, 2020 13:20 IST

latest news

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia is an ‘act of liberation’
Sep 18, 2020 13:35 IST
The Batman resumes shooting two weeks after Pattinson Covid-19 scare
Sep 18, 2020 13:35 IST
Kareena Kapoor shares cute new ad/video shot at home with Saif
Sep 18, 2020 13:33 IST
Spider-Man fan’s tiny speech about favourite character will make you melt
Sep 18, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.