Inspiration or copy: Guru Randhawa creates The 751 shoe, Diet Sabya says it’s a Giuseppe Zanotti design

Popular singer Guru Randhawa, who is also a style icon for many, is known for popular songs in the Punjabi music industry and more recently, in Bollywood for songs such as Suit Suit from Hindi Medium, Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho! and many more.

The singer also shares his fitness videos often on social media, which work as inspiration for all his fans and followers.

Recently the stylish singer has created a shoe called The 751, which he’s given a preview of on his Instagram account. The shoe has been available for pre-book along with a birthday discount, as posted by Guru, and can be bought from the singer’s website.

The shoe, which is all black in colour, has a zip on the side and a signature by the popular singer at the back of the shoe, also in gold lettering.

The shoe’s description on Guru Randhawa’s official site reads,”This shoe is part of a journey that I want to take you on. Let us walk the winding road to open fields. Let us walk slow, walk steady and walk far. Let’s walk together!!”

“We as a brand believe in gender equality. Every gender plays an important role and our shoes fit each of these roles perfectly,” the description adds.

Diet Sabya, however, was quick to point out that the shoe seemed to have been inspired by a design by Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian footwear and fashion designer best-known for his sculptural, jewelled heels, sneakers, handbags, jewellery in the luxury segment.

Diet Sabya went on to ask on their post if this was a copy or an inspiration, asking its follower base to discuss via comments.

A few weeks ago, the handle had also called out a music video which seemed like a frame-to-frame match of a 2014 Beyonce song.

