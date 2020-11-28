International wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia marry in small ceremony amid coronavirus pandemic. SEE PICS

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia tied the knot on Thursday, and the couple took to their respective social media accounts to share loved up posts and pictures from the beautiful ceremony that took place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sangeeta is the sister of Dangal fame (the movie that is based on their lives) wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat. The 22-year-old bride posted photos of herself from the close knit ceremony and wrote, (translated from hindi) “ People say that the girl looks beautiful in the wedding lehenga. But she does not know that if she is happy then she becomes beautiful herself. Finding your happiness should be a part of your life.” Sangeeta looked as radiant as ever in a fuchsia pink lehenga with multicoloured threadwork and a pale powder blue net dupatta from Kalki fashions, for accessories she went the whole nine yards like a bride should wearing a mathapatti, choker, maala, nath, heavy earrings all in emerald and gold as well as bridal choodas. Sangeeta hash-tagged all the images with the wedding hashtag ‘SanRang’ which is a mixture of the couple’s name.

In another post where Bajrang can be seen applying sindoor to Sangeeta, she wrote, “You Complete Me. Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. (sic)”

Bajrang also posted photos from the wedding ceremony to his Facebook and wrote, “Marriage also has a wonderful ritual. Today I have chosen my life partner and brought her to my home from her house. Still feel like I’ve found another family. Going to start this new chapter of life. I am happy and a little bit restless. It’s time to face this exam guys. Thank you for your love and blessings.”

Sangeeta also posted pictures from the Mehendi ceremony where she was seen donning a simple green outfit, she captioned the images, “Mehendi Adorns the Hands and Life takes on a new colour”

As for Haldi, she went for traditional yellow Indian wear and floral jewellery as her sister applied haldi and ubtan, intended to give the bride a golden glow before the wedding, to her face.