Invoking the goddess in style

Groove in swag

Nothing replaces the sari swag as you dance with Dhunuchi (incense burner) in your hand infront of the Goddess. Traditionally Bengali women wear a red and white sari for this auspicious occasion. You can give it a contemporary twist and team up the red organza sari with a white blouse. Men can get experimental too and opt for manarkalis. They give a very dramatic effect to the look as you move. Team it with sneakers to keep is easy and comfy.

Print play

For Sindur Khela, a ritual where Bengali women smear vermillion on each other while bidding adieu to the goddess, you can add lot of prints to you look draw admiration. Apart from saris, you can opt for stylish anarkalis or even jackets with light-weighted lehengas.

Funk it up with jewellery

Dressing up for the festivity is not only a thing for women, men too can raise their style quotient while pandal-hopping in the new normal with adding some oxidized jewellery to their traditional kurta. A red mulmul kurta with flared pants can be amped up with a silver choker and you are all set to impress. But do keep social distancing in mind while pandal hopping this Pujo.

Dhoti meets sneakers

Bengali men traditionally don dhoti and kurta while pandal hopping. Add some twist to your garb this season and wear your kurta with a cropped bundi and dhoti. Not to forget those golden sneakers that will complement the look. The forhead chandan artwork can further cement your style credentials.

Redefining kurta code

Kurtas have not got a modern spin. The shirt styled kurtas with buttons can be styled with matching sleeveless bandhgala and trousers. Pastels are the best bet this season. You can opt for printed shoes or moccasins to further complete your look.

