Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday flaunt their Maldives tan, quirky fashion at Mumbai airport, get gossip mills rolling

Khaali Peeli actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday got the rumour mills going when they shared pictures from the same resort during their Maldives vacation, and were even spotted at Mumbai airport arriving together, skins sun tanned, wearing quirky casual outfits. The duo were snapped by paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport, Ananya sported a white crop top, white capri pants, white sneakers and her Christian Dior tote, while Ishaan wore a satin animal print grey shirt open to reveal his bare chest and pale pint trousers. While Ishaan went for tinted blue, grey sunglasses, Ananya sported no make-up behind her mask. The rumoured couple flaunted golden bronze tans from their New Year’s vacation that they spent at Bollywood’s recent favourite destination, the Maldives .

Ishaan had previously taken to his Instagram to and shared an IGTV video of his Maldives vacation that featured glimpses of his holiday with Ananya, showing swims, fishes, food, dolphins and gorgeous sights. In the caption, he wrote, “New year, new energy. Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography:@ananyapanday).”

Ishaan and Ananya were last seen together in Khaali Peeli, which was directed by Maqbool Khan and released on the OTT platform Zee Plex. For Ananya, her next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled project starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for which the trio have been shooting in Mumbai, she will also start working on Fighter with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Puri Jagannadh which will mark her debut in the South Indian film circuit.

