Ishaan Khatter sheds dapper fashion inspiration for men this Diwali in a Rs 1.79 lakh sherwani set

Ishaan Khatter sheds dapper fashion inspiration for men this Diwali in a Rs 1.79 lakh sherwani set

Men in the house buckle up if you have still not chosen your festive look this Diwali and take fashion inspiration from Ishaan Khatter as he makes jaws-drop with his OOTD in a regal black sherwani set with metallic dimensions | Check video inside

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:49 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ishaan Khatter makes jaws drop this Diwali in a Rs 1.79 lakh sherwani set (Instagram/ishaankhatter/kunalrawalofficial)

As Bollywood divas amp up the fashion game this Diwali, the male brigade too can be seen shedding some fashion inspiration in their dapper style beginning with Khaali Peeli star Ishaan Khatter who stunned in designer Kunal Rawal’s sherwani set. Adding stars to our social media feeds this evening, Ishaan shared a picture and video in the tranditional ensemble with a contemporary edge and fans could not help but drop their jaws in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor gave netizens a sneek-peak into his Lakme Fashion Week moment where he can be seen donning the deconstructed black sherwani with metallic dimensions and silver Ashoka buttons. Featuring modern cuts and fits, the sherwani came with Y-knotted threadwork pattern and contrast silver highlighting.

The highlight of the outfit was the sharp bucket cut kurta, show placket and fish eye buttons. Ishaan completed the attire with a pair of black breeches and masked up before breaking into an impromptu dance before the mirror backstage.

 



The sherwani originally cost Rs 1,79,000 on Kunal’s website. It is crafted with intricate threadwork and accented with metallic highlights.

 

In an interview with Indian Express earlier, Ishaan opened up about turning designer Kunal Rawal’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 for the first time and his experience of a digital show. He had shared, “Kunal Rawal is a friend who I look up to. I attended his show last year and I think his designs are elegant and also have a contemporary edge to it. He always pushes the envelope. This time, it was in an Indo-Western look of black, grey and white. Also, the digital fashion walk on a green screen meant that we were able to shoot and be creative and use the editing tool to make two quick changes instead of the usual one change that a showstopper manages to. That was fun. I really enjoyed wearing his clothes for the shoot.”

