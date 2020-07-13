It’s a print-on-print galore for men

There is no such thing as too many prints in a guy’s wardrobe. As men, too, are rocking the print-on-print trend to beat style boredom. A recent digital fashion show by Dolce & Gabbana had men sauntering in oversized, printed shirts with matching pyjamas and scarves. Even Versace’s collection has a lot of print-on-print pieces for men. Even celebrities, including Maluma, Fedez and Harrdy Sandhu, flaunted the style on social media recently. So, is it time for men to embrace the playfulness of the print-on-print trend? Here’s what fashion experts have to say.

“While staying indoors, we are already rocking the trend in our pyjamas. It’s time we all come out of our mundane and slouchy loungewear and play the print-on-print game,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal.

Styling prints can be tricky as you might end up making a faux pas. Stylist Vikram Seth suggests, “The first rule to style print-on-print is not to let one print overpower the other, they should be in harmony. Second, pick clothes in relaxed or oversized fit as body hugging styles are so passé. And last, make sure the fabrics belong to the same family. You can’t mix a printed cotton shirt with printed silk trousers.”