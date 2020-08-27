It’s time to get pally with pearls, guys!

For years women have been adorning the delicate and pristine pearl as accessories. A pearl strand can add the required grace and elegance to any look and it has remained as a classic piece in every woman’s heirloom. But with fashion’s blurring gender lines and people embracing inclusivity, pearl necklaces are now even a man’s favourite too. While Indian Maharajas used to wear pearl necklaces when they used to deck up in their garb and Indian men wore it for their weddings with the sherwani. But the occasional accessory never made it to a man’s casual wardrobe. However advocating this trend now are the likes of singer Harry Styles, actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith, singer Shawn Mendes and a lot of male social media influencers who are now rocking the pearl-like a pro. It wouldn’t be wrong to put it across that they have become a must-have accessory in every man’s closet. Here’s what fashion experts have to say about this dainty pearl trend for men.

“Pearl for men is certainly the accessory of the moment. We saw some international celebs rock pearls on the red carpet and now when we open our Instagram feed, we see every other male blogger rocking it and how. It looks cool and is here to stay for sure,” says designer Dhruv Vaish.

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares some dos and don’ts for men who want to rock pearl neckpieces. “Pick medium-sized pearls as they are classic, especially the simple white ones. They look the most fantastic with blacks, like a black tuxedo or a black shirt. The best thing is that this accessory goes on any silhouette or body type. Also, something to be kept in mind is that you don’t have to make everything else about pearls too. Wear solitaire earrings or no earrings at all. Make it simple, classic and let the pearl speak,” she says.