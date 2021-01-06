Sections
It’s time to invest in face mask chains

Face mask chains are having a moment in fashion and one of the hottest accessories of the season.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:30 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, HIndustan Times

Face mask chains are the new ‘It’ accessory. (Instagram)

Face masks are mandatory. But why make it look stodgy when you can turn it chic?  The idea is to stay protected but not to compromise on style.  It’s been almost a year that we have seen some really stylish designer masks rocked by celebrities and fashion influencers alike. And another addition to elevate our mask are the chain accessories that are attached to it like how they used to be secured on spectacles.  There are several brands on social media who are selling these mask chain accessories.

“The reason behind their popularity is the fact that they look like a neckpiece which adds to the look and secondly secures the mask from falling off,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

 

“These face mask strings are available in pearls, beads and gold or silver chains and you can make your pick according to what suits your style sensibility,” adds stylist Shaurya Mohan. These mask chains are unisex, so men can sport this trendy style as well. You can also make DIY chain masks if you don’t want to buy one.  Follow these steps.



1. Pick the chain you would want to attach to your mask.

2. Now secure a hook to both ends of the chain with the help of a needle and thread.

3. Now fix the hook and fasten it around the ear loops of the mask to get the look.

      

