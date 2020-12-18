Janhvi Kapoor in spaghetti strap scarf top and cropped pants is all about summer brunches

It is the time to add peppy colours and floral prints to your wardrobe and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is telling us how to. Janhvi is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Be it a casual airport look teamed with a statement bag or a figure-flaunting dress for a birthday party, she adds her touch to all her attires and makes them work.

Her girl-next-door style is equal parts on-trend and about comfort. She proved us right once again when she opted to wear a beautiful lime green ensemble for the shooting of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want. Janhvi’s co-ord outfit imparted 80s summer vibes and we are here for it.

The spaghetti strap top featured intricate floral print in pastel colours. It also had an open back with tie detail and an asymmetric hemline showcasing Janhvi’s washboard abs. Continuing with the summer vibe and the soothing colour, she teamed her scarf top with a pair of cropped wide-legged pants.

The cotton pants featured a high waist giving the whole look a very 80s vibe and the actor maintained those vibes with her accessories as well. She was seen wearing a shell necklace along with a delicate gold multi-layered neckpiece. She was also seen sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings and completed the look with a pair of white chunky sneakers.

The 23-year-old took the subtle route with her makeup and went with on-point brows, mascara-laden lashes and a nude pink lip. Janhvi kept her freshly blow-dried middle-parted long hair down and we are a fan of this look. If you also like it as much, let us tell you more about this ensemble.

Janhvi’s top is worth Rs 3,720 ( summersomewhereshop.com )

Janhvi’s outfit is by the brand Summer Somewhere. The Alice Scraf Top is worth Rs 3,720 and the pants will cost you Rs 4,490. This makes Janhvi’s outfit worth Rs 8,210.

Janhavi’s pants are worth Rs 4,490. ( summersomewhereshop.com )

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan.

