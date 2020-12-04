Janhvi Kapoor mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in co-ord denim outfit worth Rs 25k

Apart from her immaculate acting, Janhavi Kapoor has also made a name for herself as a fashionista in Bollywood. The Dhadak actor embodies the girl-next-door vibe like no one else and inspires her followers to be comfortable in whatever they wear.

Recently Janhvi took things up a notch when she posted pictures of herself slaying a denim-on-denim look. We have seen a lot of celebrities wearing an all-denim look but none like this before. The 23-year-old wore a denim outfit that was a perfect mix of the 70s retro vibes with a touch of modern chic.

Janhvi’s co-ord look featured a long denim button-down shirt that had a flattering silhouette. The full sleeve shirt had a long collar. The shirt was teamed with a pair of matching wide-legged pants. The actor brought the whole look together with her denim cloth belt that she tied on her waist while flaunting her curves.

She completed the look with a pair of denim boot heels and we are swooning. To glam up the outfit, Janhvi went with a dewy makeup look. She donned a shimmery eyeshadow teamed with heavily kohled eyes, on-point eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes. She was also seen wearing a glossy nude lipstick along with highlighted cheeks.

Janhvi left her wavy hair down and we are here for this look. She shared the images with a funny caption on Instagram which read, “Trying to keep it together this year like (sic).” A lot of celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra responded to the hilarious caption.

Janhvi’s co-ord outfit is credited to the brand APZ and originally costs Rs 25,000 on their website.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the 2020 release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

