Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is all set to launch her skincare and makeup brand soon. (Instagram)

Ask the evergreen actor the fountain of her youth and she says she swears by plain old H2O. “I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all time.) all play into the quality of skin’s appearance,” singer-actor Jennifer Lopez tells People magazine.

At 51, JLo is continues to give umpteen fitness and beauty goals to women across ages as she did in her cutesy roles in rom-coms such as Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law and even her music videos.

Two years ago, the fashionista had collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a makeup collection. She recently revealed that she’s been working on her beauty brand. Sharing two selfies on her Instagram account flaunting her signature glowing, bronzed skin, the star said, “Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon.”

While JLo is yet to reveal more about JLo Beauty, according to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer everything from cosmetics to skincare products, as per a report by People.com

The singer and actor also teased the announcement of her beauty brand earlier this month when she had shared an early morning video, sans makeup in which she explained how grateful she was for what’s to come.

“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited! 🤍 Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!” Lopez said in the Instagram video.

“I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out. It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something,” Lopez had told Refinery29 in an interview.

The star has already built a fragrance empire, and launched her 25th perfume, Promise, in September 2019.

Jennifer Lopez ensures to pack in enough snoozes so that she wakes up fresh to take on another day of work. She tells People.com, “I try to always to get as much sleep as I can so that I can start the day well rested and do my morning meditation and affirmations.”

In terms of skincare, she makes sure her skin is treated well as she gets older.

“[I use] glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin. I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated. As for daytime, SPF is k-e-y,” she adds.

JLo stays fit and energised through an exercise regimen which she terms as “hard work”. She does a mix of freestyle dance and weight training to stay in shape.

