Hina Khan brings her fashion A-game to the Bigg Boss 14 house

Hina Khan is easily one of the most stylish people in the television industry, and her OOTDs from the Bigg Boss 14 house where she is currently playing mentor are worth watching as much as the show. See pics!

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Hina Khan (Instagram)

Hina Khan is easily one of the best dressed television stars, it is very rare that she doesn’t sport the right look, and although the actor has returned to the Bigg Boss house for Season 14 as a mentor for the contestants, she is still doing us a solid and dropping snaps of her OOTD on her Instagram. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor’s team posted on her behalf a number of looks from her current stint inside the Bigg Boss house, and we have a few favourites. The most eyecatching of all has to be the multicoloured zig-zag print saree with a black border with golden embroidery by designer Pallavi Jaipur. Hina wore jewellery by House of D’oro, and Soni Sapphire. Hina sported a low bun and minimal make-up to complete the look.

 

 

For the premiere of Bigg Boss, Hina picked an almost K-popstar like look by designer Ken Ferns. Hina wore sequinned white shorts, a multicoloured top with a sheer pink organza jacket with ballooned sleeves over it. Her hair was up in a half pony, and she sported dramatic eyes. Hina completed her look with knee high silver boots. While this look may have been great for a stage performance, it didn’t do much for the otherwise stylish Hina.

Also Read | Hina Khan’s rainbow-hued eye make-up game is perfect for masked fashion amid Covid-19

 

Another outfit that we did love was Hina’s monochrome look in the house, Hina wore a co-ord crop top and maxi skirt combo by Mohammed Mazhar, she paired the outfit with a white jacket. Hina had her hair up in a bun, wore no jewellery and sported minimal make-up to complete the look. However, her eyeliner had a hint of yellow which added a little oomph to her entire ensemble. Hina is definitely bringing her A-game to the Bigg Boss house, fashion and otherwise, don’t you agree?

