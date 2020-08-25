Kajal Aggarwal’s bold violet sharara works its magic into fashion police’s hearts

Sections
South sensation Kajal Aggarwal’s drop-dead gorgeous look in embroidered sharara set establishes violet as the new classy colour

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:29 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kajal Aggarwal in bold violet sharara (Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)

Slaying on our social media feeds like a true diva, South sensation Kajal Aggarwal left fashionistas gushing over her latest photoshoot in designer Anita Dongre’s Aabida set. Raising the bar for ethnic dressing this festive week, Kajal’s sartorial elegance is once again talk of the town.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal flooded the Internet with a slew of her drop-dead gorgeous pictures in the embroidered sharara set. Establishing violet as the new classy colour, Kajal struck elegant poses exuding all the positive vibes needed to take us through the rest of this week.

She paired the strappy silk kurta with an intricately embroidered silk sharara bottom and a net dupatta. Featuring gota pati accentuated with dori, sequins, cut dana work, pearls, zari, thread work and zardosi work, the kurta grabbed eyeballs across the Internet and we can’t help but single it out for upcoming events already.

Accessorising her look with a pair of chunky danglers, Kajal allowed her mid-parted hair to fall easily down her shoulders as she rounded off the look with minimal makeup. Though Kajal dressed in this ensemble for Ganesh Chaturthi, the outfit is pretty and comfortable for parties where you do not want your movement restricted. 



 

 

Needless to say, the hue of the sharara is one that draws the eye and craftsmanship that takes one’s breath away. Kajal’s pictures created quite a stir on social media and collected over 7 lakh likes instantly while still going strong.

