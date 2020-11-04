Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look, in red and ivory Anarkali set, is too dainty to miss

Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look, in red and ivory Anarkali set, is too dainty to miss

Kajal Aggarwal can be your festive fashion inspiration this Diwali or even Karwa Chauth and these ravishing pictures of hers in a pristine red and ethereal ivory couture Anarkali set by Varun Bahl, from her Radha Krishna satsang ceremony are proof

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:39 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look is too dainty to miss (Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)

Keeping fans hooked with her flood of pictures from pre-wedding festivities, Kajal Aggarwal shared another stack from her satsang ceremony before she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. For those still looking for a beautiful ethnic style on Diwali or even on the brink of Karwa Chauth this Wednesday, Kajal can be the perfect fashion inspiration and her latest set of ravishing pictures in gorgeous traditional wear are sure to seal the deal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal recently gave netizens a glimpse of her breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look in a pristine red and ethereal ivory couture Anarkali set by Varun Bahl. The Radha Krishna satsang ceremony saw Kajal donning the bespoke kurta featuring a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery marking the torso and the back of the Anarkali.

 

A few of the red embroidered embellishments were also scattered along the white of the frock which Kajal paired with churidar silk pants. She teamed the ethnic look with a zari net dupatta sporting floral embroidery all over it and on the borders too.



 

Leaving her mid-parted silky tresses open in twirled hairstyle, Kajal opted for a red bindi, some statement bracelets in one hand, a heavy choker neckpiece, a pair of jewel-studded earrings and some dainty white floral embellishments in her hair to accessorise the look. She completed the attire with a pair of gold strapped sandals.

 

Kajal and Gautam got engaged in June and finally tied the knot with in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The diva revealed that the distance between them during the lockdown encouraged them to take the plunge despite the intricacies of planning a wedding amid the pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas
Nov 04, 2020 08:58 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 09:07 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST
US Election 2020: What is the electoral college and what are the battleground states?
Nov 04, 2020 08:49 IST

latest news

Remember the name: It’s IPL Women’s T20 Challenge
Nov 04, 2020 09:07 IST
Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of Kannada actor in Sandalwood drug case
Nov 04, 2020 09:04 IST
Meghalaya govt to decide on resumption of normal school classes after Nov 5: Minister
Nov 04, 2020 08:55 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Kiara Advani decorates mom’s hands with henna
Nov 04, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.