Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look, in red and ivory Anarkali set, is too dainty to miss

Keeping fans hooked with her flood of pictures from pre-wedding festivities, Kajal Aggarwal shared another stack from her satsang ceremony before she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. For those still looking for a beautiful ethnic style on Diwali or even on the brink of Karwa Chauth this Wednesday, Kajal can be the perfect fashion inspiration and her latest set of ravishing pictures in gorgeous traditional wear are sure to seal the deal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal recently gave netizens a glimpse of her breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look in a pristine red and ethereal ivory couture Anarkali set by Varun Bahl. The Radha Krishna satsang ceremony saw Kajal donning the bespoke kurta featuring a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery marking the torso and the back of the Anarkali.

A few of the red embroidered embellishments were also scattered along the white of the frock which Kajal paired with churidar silk pants. She teamed the ethnic look with a zari net dupatta sporting floral embroidery all over it and on the borders too.

Leaving her mid-parted silky tresses open in twirled hairstyle, Kajal opted for a red bindi, some statement bracelets in one hand, a heavy choker neckpiece, a pair of jewel-studded earrings and some dainty white floral embellishments in her hair to accessorise the look. She completed the attire with a pair of gold strapped sandals.

Kajal and Gautam got engaged in June and finally tied the knot with in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The diva revealed that the distance between them during the lockdown encouraged them to take the plunge despite the intricacies of planning a wedding amid the pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter