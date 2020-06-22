Told me I’m not an A-lister: Kangana Ranaut calls out Vogue, Anaita Shroff still using her photos to ‘promote themselves’

Kangana Ranaut is well known for calling a spade a spade, and definitely deserves the credit for starting the debate around nepotism when she went on Karan Johar’s chat show and called him out right to his face.The Manikarnika actor, who is known not to mince any words, has now called out well known Bollywood stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also the Fashion Director at Vogue India, for banning Kangana from working with the magazine and still continuing to use her pictures to “promote themselves”.

The Queen actor’s team took to Twitter sharing a post about Kangana that had been shared by Vogue, and called out Anaita, writing, “Vogue India has banned Kangana, (her last cover with them was 5 years ago), because Anaita Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money?”

In an interview , Kangana said, “During my movie Fashion’s release in 2008, Vogue did a cover with Priyanka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover, they said I am not an A-lister, in 2014 Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me. She sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh mills.”

Mukesh Mills is an abandoned mill that is often used for high fashion shoots. However a few months later, Kangana was approached once again, “In 2015, post my sudden ascend to the top position, they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue, I requested that Anaita styles me, they promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh mills same location they did the last cover and when I asked for clothes fitting they said ‘if you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you’, this was shocking behaviour.”

Expressing how she felt, she went on, “I felt so humiliated, those are the only two covers I did with them. Post that they openly banned me.”

Talking about how the magazine went back on their promise to help Kangana promote Manikarnika, the actor shared, “But during ‘Manikarnika’, I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film I wished to do a cover with them, they asked for few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine but they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions, but I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair ? Isn’t it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?”

The actor also participated in the virtual red carpet for Cannes 2020. Her team posted on their Instagram, “#KanganaRanaut serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at #Cannes2020 @ficci_india”

