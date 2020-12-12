Kareena Kapoor Khan adds oomph factor to maternity fashion in Rs 18k Kashmiri floral print kaftan with slits

Continuing to add haute couture to her maternity fashion diary, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen slaying another kaftan look and the fashion police couldn’t keep calm. Amping up the fashion game for all the mommies-to-be out there, Kareena stepped out in a golden kaftan with slits and the oomph factor was unmissable.

Setting paparazzi on frenzy, the diva’s sartorially elegant pictures have now taken the Internet by storm and we can’t help but swoon over them too. The actor was spotted in an ankle-length gold-coloured kaftan that featured thigh-high slits. The cotton silk ensemble featured Kashmiri floral print and was hand micropleated.

Kareena pulled back her hair in a tight bun to let the royal light-weight and loose-fitting garment do the maximum talking. Accessorising her look with a white face mask, which has become the accessory of the year amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kareena completed her attire with a pair of metallic gold flat footwear.

The kaftan is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni and originally costs Rs 18k on their website. In case you are looking to add a bright and colourful piece with unique print designs to your wardrobe, this kaftan is bang on trendy.

Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century. From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining.

Kaftans became Kareena’s go-to outfit during the Covid-19 lockdown. Bollywood divas were left smitten as Bebo treated them with her latest kaftan collection from her sartorial wardrobe.

Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

