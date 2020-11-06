Kareena Kapoor Khan does maternity fashion right in a dainty pink and white checkered maxi dress

Bollywood’s fashion queen Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no stone unturned to be her glamorous best and her maternity fashion is no different these days. Stepping out for a stroll while cradling her baby bump, Kareena was spotted slaying the maternity look in a dainty dress, leaving moms-to-be inspired.

The Internet is currently flooding with pictures of Bebo who was papped outside her house on Thursday evening. The pictures feature the Laal Singh Chadha star in a pink and white checkered ankle-length dress.

The pretty ankle-length dress came with half-sleeves and a smart collar which Kareena teamed with a pair of golden sliders. Pulling back her hair in a no-nonsense bun, Kareena accessorised it with the fashion accessory of 2020 – a white face mask.

Check out Kareena’s latest maternity look here:

For Karwa Chauth, Kareena opted for a rust and white print ensemble as she joined Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family for dinner and later shared the pictures from the family get-together. While Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain flanked her in the pictures, missing from the frame was Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting in Himachal Pradesh for Bhoot Police.

From Kaftans to easy-breesy slip dress, Kareena has been delivering some comfortable yet chic maternity fashion inspirations before the storks visit her in 2021. Fans have been in a frenzy ever since the Tinsel Town diva dropped her pregnancy news during Covid-19 quarantine and have since remain hooked as Kareena nails the maternity fashion in a mix of comfort with glamour.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter