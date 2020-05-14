Kareena Kapoor Khan finds eyeshadow ‘too mainstream’; rocks no-makeup look like a diva

Bollywood divas are making the most of sans makeup looks as they, like everyone else, practice social distancing and quarantine. Along with this, they’re keeping their fans and followers inspired by uploading sunkissed, makeup-free photos of theirs with positive messages to help everyone sail through these dark and testing times.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known how to wear her style, whether it’s a red carpet event, a film promotion or an outing with friends, she’s always dressed to a T. She made baby bumps cool just before Taimur was born and now that he is a social media star too, one can be sure of the diva-esque qualities run in the Kapoor-Khan clan.

Recently, Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a no-makeup look of herself soaking up the sun.

“Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!” she captioned the image, which currently has 534K likes and counting on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora commented on the picture: “Hahahahhahahah.”

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote: “You are just very beautiful.”

On Mother’s Day on the Sunday gone by, Kareena shared an adorable image with her son Taimur Ali Khan on the website. She had captioned the image: “This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim.”

Commenting on her social media activity in an interview to Bombay Times recently, Kareena said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Take a look at some of Kareena’s au naturale pictures that she’s posted recently. She didn’t even shy away from showing off the zit that popped up on her face and in her usual diva style, she sported that too with panache.

Back in 2003, ahead of the release of her film Asoka opposite SRK, Kareena was said to be the first actress to be sporting a no makeup look and she stunned in every frame of the film where she was only seen wearing dramatic eye-liner. This was soon followed by her look in Jab We Met’s initial scenes when she once again sported a dewy look, with minimal makeup to go with the character she played on screen.

-- with inputs from IANS

