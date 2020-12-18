Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump in beautiful midi dress worth Rs 15k

We have lately been seeing a lot of impeccable maternity fashion and the original IT girl of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor is to be thanked for that. The actor, during her second pregnancy, is making a statement with her sartorial choices and we cannot help but get inspired.

When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, she was spotted in some of the chicest ensembles. However, this time around, the Veere Di Wedding actor proved that you can add pizzazz to any look, as she donned some of the most beautiful and comfy kaftans throughout the lockdown.

Since the actor is back to shooting her show, while maintaining social distancing protocols, she has been spotted in some gorgeous outfits. During the latest shoot, Kareena flaunted her baby bump in a peppy orange-coloured dress. The classic midi dress featured a signature pottery print in blue which worked beautifully with the orange.

The shirt dress came together with the D-ring buckle belt that was made with a contrasting fabric. If you also adored the ensemble as much as we did and would want to add it to your dress collection, let us tell you this. It is by the brand, Emily Lovelock and you will have to shell out Rs 15,486 for this look.

Kareena’s dress is worth Rs 15k ( shop.emilylovelock.com )

The 40-year-old styled the look with only a few chunky gold earrings. She added a little glam to the ensemble with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, a subtle pink nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. Kareena opted to keep her hair off her face and tied them in a slick ponytail.

This is Kareena’s second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The two got married in a private ceremony in October 2012. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium which also featured late actor Irrfan. She has also completed the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will star opposite Aamir Khan.

