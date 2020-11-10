Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Varun Dhawan on What Women Want, her unisex tie-up shirt has us hooked

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosts Varun Dhawan on What Women Want, her unisex tie-up shirt has us hooked

If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this winter season, check out mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest pictures in a unisex tie-up shirt which she wore to shoot the new episode of What Women Want, with Varun Dhawan as guest

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:22 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unisex tie-up shirt has us swooning (Instagram/therealkareenakapoor)

All those looking to accentuate their winter closet, search no further as Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a perfect fashion inspo for this season in a unisex tie-up shirt which had us hooked ever since her pictures from the shoot of ‘What Women Want’ flooded the Internet. If you too have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse this winter season, Kareena’s latest pictures will help sort your woes, alongside Varun Dhawan who was the recent guest on her radio talk show.

The pictures shared by Kareena’s fan pages on Instagram, feature her in a two-tone batwing sleeve shirt with a white base and floral prints in blue and green colour. The classic shirt came with a collar and black tie-up front closure finished with bold contrast topstitch detail and a curved hem.

 

 



Made of handmade reverse jacquard, the unisex tie-up shirt was worn as an outer layer to a body hugging black midi dress. Pulling back her sleek hair in a bun, Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of dainty earrings and a ring.

 

Wearing a pink lipgloss, smudgy kajal and smokey eye makeup with rosy blushed cheeks, Kareena completed the look with a pair of transparent heels in some pictures while those alongside Varun featured her in black block heels. Posing candids for the camera, Kareena looked fresh for winter fashion even as she flaunted her baby bump.

  

The quirky tie-up shirt is credited to India fashion designer, Dhruv Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Nov 10, 2020 14:07 IST
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
Nov 10, 2020 14:29 IST
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Nov 10, 2020 13:38 IST
Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Nov 10, 2020 14:42 IST

latest news

UK PM Johnson suffers heavy defeat in House of Lords on treaty-breaking Brexit laws
Nov 10, 2020 14:32 IST
It is trailer for upcoming elections: Gujarat CM on BJP’s lead in by-polls
Nov 10, 2020 14:29 IST
Bihar election results 2020: Will get clear majority by evening, says RJD’s Manoj Jha
Nov 10, 2020 14:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Months after anti-CAA protests, protesters get notices
Nov 10, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.