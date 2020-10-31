Sections
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor make twinning look sweet and cosy this winter in soft fleece jackets

‘All cuddles’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor cause double trouble this Halloween 2020 with their ‘grey’ cosy fashion but we are not complaining

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Are you even sisters if you do not set your hearts upon the same attire, even if you buy it in different colour or size? Bollywood’s sister-duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are all set to do exactly that this winter or so their recent pictures on the Internet suggested.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the Kapoor sisters shared pictures from their latest photoshoot which made twinning in fleece jackets look sweet and cosy. Laying sister and fashion goals simulatenously, Bebo and Lolo were seen donning similar grey-coloured collarless fleece jackets and cuddling up for pictures together.

Sporting minimalistic makeup with just a dab of nude lip gloss and kohl-lined eyes, the fashionistas flaunted the ensembles credited to Uniqlo India and worth Rs 1490 each, currently. In another picture, Kareena was seen donning a fluffy baby pink one while Karisma stuck to the grey jacket, this time with collars and smiling earnestly for the camera.

 



The lightweight casual fleece jackets are made of a polyester synthetic wool such as polar fleece. They typically feature a zipper up the middle instead of buttons or other fasteners and are designed to function as a breathable midlayer for outdoor activities especially in the winters.

This piece of winter wear is a must-have for your fashionable closet this cold season as fleece jackets keep you warmer courtesy their a wind-blocking fleece inner jacket. Using Bean’s light 2.5-layer membrane material, it’s inner jacket comes with a water-proof breathable shell.

Apart from looking glamorous, fleece jackets are insulated, warm, comfortable and have a lot of stretch. If you are looking to go for a fleece jacket this winter, opt for one that fits close to your body but will still move well around you but do not choose it as the primary insulating piece in cold weather.

