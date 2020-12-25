Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana: Inside B-town’s Christmas celebrations with their families

After the year the entire world has had on account of the coronavirus pandemic, all of us are definitely looking for any excuse to celebrate and find positivity in this new normal. Christmas and New Year’s is usually a time of giving, sharing, celebrating, partying and expressing gratitude, and while curfews and restrictions may have dampened everyone’s plans to party, one can still celebrate with their near and dear ones, which is exactly what B-town celebrities are up to. Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, Ayushmann Khurana are celebrating Christmas in the comfort of their own homes and making sure to share some wholesome posts from their intimate festivities. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Christmas eve on Thursday with Saif, son Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, also present were Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla. Kareena flaunted her baby bump in a one-shouldered loose outfit, and was twinning with Saif in black. 40-year-old Kareena posted the photo of the group with the caption, “That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people.”

Kareena’s close friend, Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram to share her family Christmas photo where she and the whole family can be seen in red pyjamas as they pose against a Christmas tree.

Genelia D’Souza and husband Riteish Deshmukh also shared their Christmas photos on their social media feeds, Genelia shared images of the whole family dressed in their pyjamas, while Riteish shared one where it was only Genelia and their kids standing along with him dressed in white. Genelia captioned her post, “Christmas is the season of good cheer and happiness. So though Christmas was different it was still very special. The lockdown has taught us to be grateful for Family and our loved ones. And more importantly live in the moment. Wishing you call a Merry but Safe Christmas.”

While Riteish captioned, “From our family to yours, wishing you a Merry X’Mas. Love, Light, Happiness & Good Health. - Rahyl, Riaan, Genelia & Me. (sic)”

Another celebrity who shared their family Christmas photos, is Ayushmann Khurrana, the Bala and Andhadhun actor posted a photo with wife Tahira Kashyap and their two children against a Christmas tree with the caption, Sharing Christmas love with all❤️💚#merrychristmas #xmas To hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness... to sharing this lovely planet together... to 2021 bringing joy to everyone! (sic)”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter