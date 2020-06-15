Kareena Kapoor Rakul Preet Singh Working out outdoors with mask on? Here’s what you need to keep a check on

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently clicked running around her building complex without a mask, whereas actor Rakul Preet Singh went out cycling with a mask on. (Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently clicked running around her building complex without a mask, whereas actor Rakul Preet Singh went out cycling with a mask on. While Khan faced some backlash, Singh advised fans to not let their heart rate go up when wearing a mask. Experts, too, believe that Covid-19 safety can go hand-in-hand with one’s fitness routine. “The most important factor is social distancing,” says Gurugram-based Dr Nehal Shah Vohra, adding, “Use surgical or cloth masks when outdoors. While jogging, if you can maintain social distancing at all times, the mask can be removed.”

Celebrity fitness expert Ranveer Allahbadia advises people with respiratory disorders or heart issues to go easy. “Best is to do your cardio workouts at home,” he says, while asserting that exercising with masks depends on factors like its thickness and material, as well as your fitness.

“You can jog wearing a mask. Though it obstructs breathing, but it shouldn’t result in acute emergency,” opines Delhi-based Dr Piyush Aggarwal.

Agreeing to it, another Delhi-based doctor Ayush Goel says, “While exercising outside, wearing a mask is necessary. Remain cautious and focus on home workouts.”

