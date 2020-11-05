Karwa Chauth looks: Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal and Varun Dhawan’s GF Natasha Dalal’s first to Kareena Kapoor Khan and others

One festival that has been highly romanticised in our country, especially the North Indian culture is the Karwa Chauth and Bollywood divas including Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tahira Kashyap, Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre, Tara Sutaria and others could not help but paint the day red with love. Flooding the Internet with pictures from their festive celebrations, the Tinsel Town ladies gave fans a glimpse of their solah shringar which ended up as a perfect fashion inspiration this festive and wedding season.

While this was the first Karwa Chauth of singer Neha Kakkar and actor Kajal Aggarwal, fans were left surprised as pictures of Varun Dhawan’s partner Natasha Dalal too went viral after being spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth with his mother Lalli and his sister-in-law Jaanvi. Neha and Kajal both opted for a bright red suit glammed up with chooda and a tiny red bindi while the former even sported a tinge of vermillion on forehead and alta on hands instead of mehendi.

Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, hosted the annual Karwa Chauth festivities at her home where Natasha, Lalli and Jaanvi were spotted together. However, with the coronavirus pandemic raging outside, it was mandatory for all the guests to test negative and then take a seat at the rituals.

Natasha wore a sheer red saree with golden floral motifs spread across it and teamed the six yards of elegance with a bright red cold-shoulder blouse. Also spotted in attendance were Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Panday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen attending the post Karwa Chauth dinner at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s house alongside Tara Sutari. Both Kareena and Tara ditched the obvious red tones to slay the game in their own rust and ivory outfits respectively.

While Tara was joined by boyfriend Aadar Jain, Saif Ali Khan was missing in the family picture which also featured Riddhima, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain.

Kajol looked her dainty self in a georgette red saree paired with a cut-sleeves blouse and accessorised with a set of bangles. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was fasting with hubby Raj Kundra, shared a closeup of her ravishing red and golden saree from Sunita’s bash.

Bipasha Basu rang in the sighting of the full moon with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, as they do every year. Dressed in a satin silk sharara set featuring delicate moghal light gold sequins and thread embroidery around the neckline as well as at the sleeves, Bipasha teamed it with an organza dupatta.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who evidently has been celebrating the festival on a long distance mode with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana, was seen flaunting a red Indian suit with a mix of contemporary style. Sonali Bendre Behl, on the other hand, opted for a fuchsia pink Indian suit as she posed with husband Goldie Behl.

While the exigencies imposed by the coronavirus pandemic dampened the Karwa Chauth celebrations all across the country, it did bring the families closer and that is all that matters in these anxious times.

