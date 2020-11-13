Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai in all-pink baggy sweats after mermaid-like shoot for Falguni and Shane Peacock during Maldives’ workcation

Katrina Kaif recently returned to Mumbai from her dreamy Maldives workcation where she has been shooting for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock’s The Peacock Magazine. The Zero actor was seen getting out of the airport in an all-pink baggy sweatshirt and joggers combo with a pair of sneakers, her hair up in a pony tail and her face shield and mask securely in place. Katrina’s relaxed airport look seems like perfection amid Covid restrictions and safety measures one needs to take, when its that hard to even breathe behind masks who has the desire to glam up? Well, not Katrina, but like most things she wears she managed to make the baggiest outfit look fashionable.

Katrina Kaif ( Varinder Chawla )

And while Katrina may have glammed down for her trip back home from Maldives to India, the photoshoot for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s magazine was a high-octane fashion shoot with Katrina looking stunning in her couture outfits as she frolicked on the white sands of the Maldives beach. Katrina shared a photo of herself being photographed in a deep red strappy ensemble with a deep neckline. Katrina sported smokey eyes, had her hair in a pony and wore oxidised silver jewellery to complete her look. Here caption hinted that whatever was coming soon could probably be a collaboration between Falguni and Shane Peacock and Katrina’s Kay Beauty.

Another series of photos and videos of Katrina in a gorgeous blue number by the same designers was also posted online. The outfit looked like a dreamy, embroidered land version of a mermaid’s likeness with its huge, furry sleeves, tight bodice of the blouse and the fishtailed structure of her skirt.

Shane Peacock posted a picture with wife Falguni, looking over at the sea, with the caption, “When you have the biggest star Katrina Kaif to shoot, our morning starts with ideation Falguni Peacock and me have the best moments finding new ideas for @thepeacockmagazine_ . It’s always calm before the storm. I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones.”