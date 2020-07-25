Keeping up with Gen Z: Modern day guide to emojis used by the new high-tech generation

Sections
In the case of internet slang and emoji usage; the trends and meanings change as fast as our mood during the lockdown!

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times Delhi

New generation makes way for new meanings. (Unsplash )

Let’s be honest, Generation Z has taken over as the new trendsetters of the internet after overthrowing the millennials. Some of it has been for the better, as young people are working to raise awareness about social issues and other times, it has been for eating Tide Pods. But as they say, you win some, you lose some. Same is the case with internet slang and emoji usage; the trends and meanings change faster than our moods during the lockdown!

If you are experiencing FOMO when it comes to internet trends, we are here to help you out with what some of the emojis and slang terms mean.

Emojis

Millennials who take pride in being avid users of the coded ‘emoji sentences’ find themselves at a loss when faced with the new generation’s baffling usage. We’re here to decode some of them for you.

Hourglass – It is meant to compliment someone, saying that they have a great figure, ie. an hourglass figure in this case.



Pregnant Woman – Also meant as a compliment, it means that the person is so attractive that they instantly impregnated you!

Clown – This one is simple; it is meant to highlight something stupid or foolish.

Puppy eyes and ‘uwu’ (defined as ‘absolutely the cutest’) have become quite popular in usage. ( dictionary.com )

Pleading face – puppy eyes and ‘uwu’ (defined as ‘absolutely the cutest’) have become quite popular in usage. Gen Z use it in response to all things they think are cute, or if they are trying to be cute themselves. 

Tears Streaming Down Face – Contrary to popular belief this is used ironically to denote laughter. Used in response to something that made you laugh so hard you cried. It is also used to express emotion when you come across something extraordinarily wholesome.

Maple Leaf – You guessed it; it is code for weed or marijuana.

Eye, Lips, Eye – This string of emojis is used to denote shock. Something so mind blowing or outrageous that it leaves you ‘shook’.

Spider, Eye, Spider – Used to symbolise someone who wears a lot of makeup.

Goat – This stands for the acronym GOAT, meaning the Greatest of All Time.

 

Clapping Hands – This usage comes straight from the Twitterverse, when inserted between each word in a sentence, it is meant to highlight the frustration of the person writing because people refuse to pay attention to what’s being said.

Screengrab ( (Emojipedia) )

In a lot of cases, the usage of these emojis is meant to be ironic, not as a direct expression and the most important thing to note is the context in which they are being used.

