Key interior trends of 2021

The pandemic shook us out of our collective reverie and inspired us to figure out ways to live more responsibly - from investing in homegrown products to inculcating sustainable and ethical practices in our lifestyle. We got a panel of interior experts to predict the 2021 decor highlights.

Focus on sustainability and homegrown approach

Ashwini Pai Bahadur, Director of Artspeaks India and Founder of The Glassmakers Club says, “Sustainability in interiors and in doing up the home will emerge as a key trend in 2021. Made in India and homegrown will be a huge buzzword. The home has become a larger, more central to your existence - kind of place. It is now a force of nature being the pivot for work, warmth (family) and worship. Accordingly trends and ideas for interiors are evolving. Art Deco styles are making a comeback from the 1990 s and glass is a large part of this movement. Nostalgia is key.”

“People are spending a lot more time at home and looking to add layers of functional comfort to their space. We think this trend is really inspired by people’s disconnect with the outside world and a yearning to create a home that has a bit more flair, personality and colour. There is a sense of nostalgia as one spends time on throwbacks, delving into the past and introspecting. There is also a tendency of looking back at a few golden eras of home entertaining, such as the Victorian era or the mid 20th century when people decorated their homes with bold and intense color palettes.Although comfort and tradition will be big in 2021, the modern look that was the rage in the ‘80s will be popular too. Angular shapes, glass and stone materials, and Art Deco are hallmarks of the style. Those formerly modern shapes have become retro, which is why people like them now,” adds Ashwini.

Minimalism with a twist

Interior designer Ali Baldiwala observes that 2020 has resulted in a permanent shift in thought processes and behaviour. “This shift has also been seen in interior design, especially when it comes to homes. Practicality and maintenance have become a priority. Utilising the space well and creating a sufficient storage space for utility items is now of importance. Keeping that in mind, I feel that the design trends for 2021 will centre around minimalistic designs, but with a twist. Similar to the shift seen in the fashion industry, I think that people will be more open to playing with design in their homes. I hope to see clean lines and innovative materials mix with quirky and bold statement pieces. I imagine these bespoke pieces will draw inspiration from the Memphis movement or the Bauhaus period but reimagined to be more contemporary. With a play of colours bringing life and changing the mood of the space, the unique centrepiece can lend some drama and become a conversation starter,” says Ali.

Eclecticism and timelessness

Raseel Gujral Ansal, Creative Director and Co-Founder Casa Paradox feels that in 2021 the main décor trend is going to be a lot of colours, because everyone needs to lift their spirit. “The whole gloom and minimal aspect of living which has pervaded through the past years has been thrown out of the window as we need a more cheerful and comfortable environment around us. So I think the key component of décor will be colour in 2021. Moreover, there is going to be a lot more eclecticism, because buying valuable art, antiques or basically surrounding yourself with things which are of lasting value and timelessness will be the norm. Simply, because I think the feeling of time is short today has sunk in. This could be the last thing bought has sort of hit a lot of people and as a result you want to be surrounded by timeless beauty,” says Raseel.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com