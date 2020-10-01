Khadi 2.0: Metaphor for atmanirbhar cool 

Like never before, Indians have collectively realised the power of being self-reliant. Covid-19 has inspired us to accept and understand the importance of handwoven and handspun offerings and Gandhi Jayanti is the apt occasion to revisit our freedom struggle which was achieved by practicing the virtue of self reliance. Khadi in India is just not a fabric, but a movement and an integral part of Indian history. We got design houses rooted in this textile to understand how they intend to make khadi cool as fashion systems are getting rewired across the world.

Designer Aniket Satam observes that during this lockdown , our consumption and perception of fashion has changed and we are more than ever sensitive and responsible about our fashion choices. “We thrive for comfort in such difficult times. And, our handwoven khadi is the perfect textile, which ticks in all these above criterias. Easy separates, relax fit and comfort styles is what we need to re-imagine them in,” says he.

This natural fabric has an extremely emotional connect with Indians and is extremely versatile having unique properties of being cool in summers and warm in winters and extremely breathable to take it from season to season and from day to night and across the globe and is a fabric, which has restrained opulence and timeless luxury and is available in a wide variety for the discerning to choose from.

Designer Shruti Sancheti opines that the post pandemic consumer will be thoughtful when it comes to making retail choices as they are emotionally and economically exhausted. “In this period of uncertainty, wearing Khadi would be an emotional, historical and sustainable choice to support ecological and economic balance. It’s a versatile fabric with great thread counts and by peppering it with contemporary motifs, au courant colour schemes and global silhouettes, we can make it youthful and all the more covetable,” says she.

Designer Gautam Gupta looks forward to making comfortable, fun and free spirited silhouettes with khadi. “I foresee more parties and fun at homes or terraces or courtyards and less in public places. Parties at home will be the new buzz and I would love to have some quirky print on the tops, skirt or trousers, some stitching texture like pin tucks or quilts just on placate or some roll up sleeves. Khadi linen when dyed in vibrant colours are a dream for breezy tops similarly using khadi silk in layers and drapes can be an amazing fit for occasions,” says Gupta.

A khadi ensemble by Kunal Anil Tanna

Designer Kunal Anil Tanna observes that the pandemic has dawned a huge aura of realisation, that we must prioritise every effort towards sustaining and becoming self reliant. “It’s crucial for India to revive using its best resources like trade of khadi and progress towards profitable growth. I’m working on developing designs using khadi, handwoven fabrics to structure jackets and tunics with athleisure hints for a contemporary look,” says Kunal.