Khadi and Village Industries Commission appoints FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi as Advisor

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Friday said it has appointed Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, as its Advisor. 

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New Delhi

Sunil Sethi has earlier discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Culture.  (Satya Prakash/HT File)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday said it has appointed Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, as its Advisor.  “Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as promotion of Khadi in India and abroad,” the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) stated. Sethi’s appointment is for a period of one year. He succeeds fashion designer Ritu Beri whose term expired recently, it said.

Sethi comes with over four decades of experience in global merchandising, where he has contributed significantly to the growth of Indian handicrafts, design and the textile industry, through many innovative and successful initiatives, it added.  “Sustainable growth of Khadi in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally, is the key idea behind the appointment. KVIC has already marked its advent on the global platform and from here on we must capitalize on every opportunity. “Khadi artisans are capable of producing the finest quality and the most unique fabric in the world and with the newest design innovations, Khadi can be a favourite of a vast global consumer segment,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Sethi has earlier discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism, and Ministry of Culture.  He has also served as a member of board of governors at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

