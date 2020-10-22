Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, will be available online soon

Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, will be available online soon

Priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300, Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India’s first 15 khadi fabric designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [India]

KVIC launches India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear, to be available online (Twitter/ChairmanKvic)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Wednesday launched India’s first-ever khadi fabric footwear in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the launch event of the footwear via video conferencing, Union MSME Minister Gadkari congratulated Khadi artisans for designing such attractive footwear and said, “Their (artisans) efforts will definitely give a boost to the khadi industry and will also help in increasing local employment. For the first time in the country, khadi fabric shoes were launched through video conferencing. Our appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that khadi usage should increase.”

The Union Minister informed that each pair of khadi shoes is priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300. Initially, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been introduced.

These footwears will bear paintings from across the country including the famous Madhubani painting. This unique initiative has been taken to promote the various art forms of India along with the khadi fabric.

Gadkari also launched the online sale of khadi footwear through KVIC’s e-portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Oct 22, 2020 11:46 IST
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections live updates: BJP poll manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs
Oct 22, 2020 11:18 IST

latest news

In a stunning con job, man sold shares of ghost firm for Rs 34.12 crore, accused refused bail
Oct 22, 2020 11:40 IST
US Election 2020: Obama campaigning for Biden is ‘good news,’ says Donald Trump
Oct 22, 2020 11:39 IST
Bihar election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people
Oct 22, 2020 11:48 IST
‘Not going to win too many games from 40/6,’ McCullum after KKR’s loss
Oct 22, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.