Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of street style to Rs 2k chic dress, we are taking notes

Even though Khushi Kapoor has not yet made her Bollywood debut, she is quite the celebrity in the fashion space. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister is known for her impeccable style and her sartorial picks which vibe with everyone. Khushi has a style sense that people relate to, take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

The 20-year-old recently attended a New Year bash at designer Manish Malhotra’s home and wore a stunning baby pink dress. The mini dress was a perfect mix of casual with a twist of quirky. Khushi’s dress featured flirty 3/4 puff sleeves adding character to the look. The dress also had a square neckline teamed with a cinched-in torso flaunting her curves.

The dress had a flowy bottom that had gathered details resulting in pleats. Khushi accessorised the look with a delicate gold neckpiece and a pair of matching hoop earrings. She added an edgy vibe to her outfit as she teamed it with a pair of long white socks and chunky white sneakers. Khushi also carried a white top handle bag along with her outfit.

She kept her glam simple for the dinner and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes and a glossy nude lip. Khushi left her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down and we quite like this look. The dinner was also attended by her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Among other celebrities, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez were also in attendance.

If you like Khushi’s casual look and would want to add it to your dress collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The dress is from the shelves of the brand Dolls Kill and will cost you Rs 3,803 (USD 52). However, if you buy it in the sale, you will have to spend Rs 2,130 (USD 29).

Khushi Kapoor’s dress is worth Rs 2,130 ( dollskill.com )

Have a look at some of the other stunning sartorial moments of Khushi:

What do you think about this attire?

