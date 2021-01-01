Khushi Kapoor in Rs 990 top and jeans shows why less is always more

It is the time of zoom calls and backyard photoshoots and Khushi Kapoor is telling us how to do it in style. The younger sister of Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is someone that a lot of people look up to and take inspiration from her sartorial picks. Khushi’s wardrobe style has a girl-next-door vibe that everyone can relate to.

The 20-year-old recently shared a couple of images from a casual photoshoot from her backyard. The pictures that were clicked by Janhvi showed Khushi sitting on the grass and soaking in some Vitamin D. For the shoot, Khushi wore a statement print shirt. The crop shirt featured a Johnny collar.

The button-down shirt also had baggy sleeves and a knot-detail at the front adding a little oomph to the look. She teamed it with a pair of light blue denims and we think it is the perfect ensemble for a brunch. Khushi accessorised the outfit with a few chunky gold bracelets, matching rings, a delicate gold necklace and hoop earrings.

To add the glam quotient to her look, Khushi was seen wearing light makeup which included mascara-laden lashes, glossy lips and lots of highlighter. She also left her middle-parted slightly wavy hair down. This look shows what one means by less is more. She shared the images on her official Instagram account with the caption, “Getting some vitamin D (sic).”

If you want to add Khushi’s printed top to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. It is by the brand Zara and originally costs Rs 2,290. However, during the sale, you will have to shell out Rs 990.

Khushi Kapoor’s top is worth Rs 2,290. ( Zara.in )

Khushi shares a lot of images from such impromptu shoots on her Instagram, check out some of our favourite picks:

What do you think about Khushi’s casual look?