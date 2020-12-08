Khushi Kapoor maxes summer radiance in a sizzling choli-sunny floral silk lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Seems like yellow ethnic wear is currently the happy trend among young Tinsel Town divas as after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor was seen slaying the same. Flaunting a breathtaking look by dolling up in an ensemble from designer Anita Dongre’s collection, Khushi seemed to have maxed summer radiance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ace designer shared a slew of pictures of the Sri Devi’s 20-year-old daughter who is already making heads turn for her sartorial elegance even before her big Bollywood debut. The pictures featured Khushi donning a sunny yellow silk lehenga sporting soft and luscious multi-coloured flowers that well enhanced the summery vibe.

The lehenga was teamed with an embroidered silk choli, sporting straps and featuring a plunging neckline, and a jari dupatta. The ensemble looked straight out of a royal Rajasthani closet which is the case with most of Anita’s collection as the leading designer’s work are influenced by her early summer holidays spent growing up in Jaipur, even though she is currently based out of Mumbai.

The indigenous craft coupled with a modern aesthetic makes the lehenga-choli set a must-have for the wardrobe if you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Pulling back her mid-parted brown tresses in a half-clutch, Khushi accessorised her look with a set of metallic golden bangles, simple gold earrings, a delicate neckpiece and a few finger rings.

Wearing a dab of luscious crimson lipshade, Khushi opted for a bronze highlighter, rosy blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Khushi looked effortlessly chic and was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

