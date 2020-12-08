Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Khushi Kapoor maxes summer radiance in a sizzling choli-sunny floral silk lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Khushi Kapoor maxes summer radiance in a sizzling choli-sunny floral silk lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Khushi Kapoor looks breathtaking as she dolls up in designer Anita Dongre’s yellow lehenga-choli set that seems to be straight out of a royal Indian closet | Check pictures

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:39 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Khushi Kapoor looks sizzling in a lehenga-choli set by Anita Dongre (Instagram/anitadongre)

Seems like yellow ethnic wear is currently the happy trend among young Tinsel Town divas as after Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor was seen slaying the same. Flaunting a breathtaking look by dolling up in an ensemble from designer Anita Dongre’s collection, Khushi seemed to have maxed summer radiance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ace designer shared a slew of pictures of the Sri Devi’s 20-year-old daughter who is already making heads turn for her sartorial elegance even before her big Bollywood debut. The pictures featured Khushi donning a sunny yellow silk lehenga sporting soft and luscious multi-coloured flowers that well enhanced the summery vibe.

The lehenga was teamed with an embroidered silk choli, sporting straps and featuring a plunging neckline, and a jari dupatta. The ensemble looked straight out of a royal Rajasthani closet which is the case with most of Anita’s collection as the leading designer’s work are influenced by her early summer holidays spent growing up in Jaipur, even though she is currently based out of Mumbai.

The indigenous craft coupled with a modern aesthetic makes the lehenga-choli set a must-have for the wardrobe if you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse. Pulling back her mid-parted brown tresses in a half-clutch, Khushi accessorised her look with a set of metallic golden bangles, simple gold earrings, a delicate neckpiece and a few finger rings.



Check Khushi’s latest look here:

 

Wearing a dab of luscious crimson lipshade, Khushi opted for a bronze highlighter, rosy blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Khushi looked effortlessly chic and was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Check out the recent ethnic looks in yellow by Sara and Janhvi here:

 

 

 

 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Dec 08, 2020 08:06 IST
India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million
Dec 08, 2020 09:56 IST
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
Dec 08, 2020 09:49 IST
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
Dec 08, 2020 09:33 IST

latest news

Umesh Yadav’s sharp spell narrows India’s search for third pacer
Dec 08, 2020 09:59 IST
A 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey: Copyright of Bob Dylan’s priceless songs sold
Dec 08, 2020 09:54 IST
Bharat Bandh: UP CM Yogi tells officials not to compromise with law, order
Dec 08, 2020 09:54 IST
Normal life hit in Odisha as Bharat Bandh begins, govt offices shut
Dec 08, 2020 09:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.