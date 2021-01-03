Kiara Advani adds boho touch to bikini with accessories worth Rs 36k in Maldives

The Maldives is the place to be at the moment. The clear blue water, white sand on the beaches combined with picturesque sunsets makes for the perfect holiday destination and that is why Bollywood celebrities have been flying there to ring in the New Year. Kiara Advani is also currently in the tropical heaven.

The Kabir Singh actor has been sharing glimpses from her vacation and taking us along everywhere with her, virtually. Kiara is quite known for her impeccable sartorial sense and every time she goes out for a holiday, we get some iconic holiday looks. Be it Italy or South Africa, she knows how to add a touch of chic to her ensembles.

Her Maldives look book is no different. The latest picture that Kiara shared from her vacation showed the actor wearing a stunning red tropical two-piece bikini. The halter-neck bikini was adorned with a quirky white print. Kiara teamed it with a red sarong which gave it a boho vibe. The 28-year-old flaunted her enviable curves in the attire.

To maintain the boho look, Kiara accessorised her outfit with a grey headscarf and a pair of shades. The oversized white-framed sunnies were by the high-end designer brand, Christian Dior and cost a whopping Rs 36,180.

Kiara Advani’s shades are worth Rs 36k ( dior.com )

Kiara is having a great time in the Maldives. The actor is busy enjoying good food, water slides and she even shared an Instagram story of herself riding a bicycle. Check out some of those:

Kiara Advani in Maldives ( Instagramstory/kiaraaliaadvani )

Kiara Advani in Maldives ( Instagramstory/kiaraaliaadvani )

Kiara Advani in Maldives ( Instagramstory/kiaraaliaadvani )

The actor had also posted another bikini picture with a coverall and captioned it, “Lookin at you 2021 (sic).”

Apart from Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are also currently vacationing in the Maldives.

