Kiara Advani looks radiant in Indoo Ki Jawaani trailer. Here’s the secret behind her natural glow

Kiara is seen wearing a pink kurti, paired with embroidered jeans, and the Kabir Singh fame actor is looking bright and radiant as her vivacious character sputters on in the Indoo ki Jawaani trailer.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 14:16 IST

Kiara Advani is busy with her upcoming releases Laxxmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, and Indoo Ki Jawaani which is all set to release on September 16. The actor took to her Instagram to share a video where she is portraying Indoo, a girl from Ghaziabad, who is excited about signing up for a dating app. Kiara is seen wearing a pink kurti, paired with embroidered jeans, and the Kabir Singh fame actor is looking bright and radiant as her vivacious character sputters on. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara shared the secret behind her smooth and bright skin, saying that her daily morning routine includes applying a light and non-sticky moisturiser after she washes her face. The actor then wears a good sunscreen before starting her day. In a previous interview with Elle, the actor had shared that she starts her day by drinking a glass of water, adding that she believes “good skin is not simply a matter of DNA, but your daily food and skincare habits”.  

Moisturisation is very important for the skin, it ensures that your skin doesn’t get too oily or too dry, as either of these conditions could lead to acne, wrinkling, or worse. However, it is important to use a moisturizer that suits one’s skin, so invest accordingly.

Kiara also swears by natural face and hair packs, the recipes of which are generations old have been passed on to her by her mother, who got them from her mother. In an interview to a magazine Kiara had shared, “My mom makes this paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub and she insists I follow this home treatment once a month.”

Cream or malai acts as a soothing moisturiser while besan or gram flour is every Indian households remedy for getting a natural glow (along with a pinch of turmeric) and acts as a natural exfoliant.



