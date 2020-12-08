Kiara Advani makes a strong case for breezy summer dresses at Indoo Ki Jawani promotions

A summer dress is a must-have in every wardrobe and Kiara Advani is telling you exactly why. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawani, is making a strong case for easy-breezy dresses with her sartorial choices.

Kiara Advani was recently snapped in a gorgeous abstract print dress from the shelves of the new celebrity favourite brand, Saaksha & Kinni. Her micro pleated three-tier dress had a cinched-in torso, flaunting the actor’s enviable curves.

The neck of the dress had overlapping details resulting in a plunging neckline. The halter-neck strap dress had an elastic back to give Kiara that perfect fit and add pizzazz to the ensemble. The lower part of the dress had a flowy vibe giving it that breezy look.

We cannot get over this ensemble. To match the hints of yellow in her dress, Kiara accessorised the dress with chunky gold rings and a delicate necklace. She was also seen wearing a pair of statement hoop earrings.

For her glam, Kiara went the subtle route letting her dress be the highlight. Her makeup featured perfect eyebrows, on-point eyeliner, kohl-clad eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes. She completed the look with rosy pink blush on cheeks and a dab of nude pink lipstick.

She left her side-parted wavy hair down, exuding a romantic vibe. Kiara is known to be one of those actors who look good in anything and everything that they wear. Have a look at some of Kiara’s other swoon-worthy ensembles:

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The film that also stars Aditya Seal is all set to release on December 11. Earlier, she was seen in the movie Laxmii opposite Akshay Kumar.

