Kiara Advani sizzles up Navaratri vibe at Laxmmi Bomb promotions in Rs 98k berry red gharara and bralette set

Setting the Internet on fire with her elegant yet sexy drape for Laxmmi Bomb promotions in Navratri week, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani sizzled up social media platforms with her flood of pictures in ethnic look. Gearing up to make jaws drop during Navratri 2020 with her seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary look, Kiara looked drenched in the festive spirit as she stepped out for her upcoming movie’s promotions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered gharara and bralette set. While the fabric was made of crepe and raw silk, the hand-embroidered gharara sported berry blurred polka print which Kiara paired with a bralette featuring mirror and sequin work.

The same craft work detailed on the hem and waistline of the gharara. The gota patti on the border of the dupatta featured cowrie shell detailing, mirror and sequin work and blurred stripes with magenta accents.

Kiara had draped the dupatta like a saree pallu to amp up the oomph factor. The traditional yet fashion-forward ensemble is by Indian fashion designer Arpita Mehta and originally costs Rs 98,000.

Kiara accessorized the look with only a statement layered gold necklace and a finger ring to let the outfit do the maximum talking. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Kiara wore a berry red lip tint and sported smokey eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks with a matte makeup finish.

Striking candids for the camera, Kiara captioned the pictures, “Kinda missed posing for promotions styled by my loveliest @ekalakhani hair and makeup by my A team @bbhiral @makeupbylekha wearing @arpita__mehta for #LaxmmiBomb promotions (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Kiara’s adorning distinctive styles enhance her feminine silhouette and her latest look just gave us a sartorial knack to try draping our gharara in saree style and raise the hotness quotient at festive events.

