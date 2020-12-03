‘Killed this’: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja calls her look ‘hot’ as Rhea Kapoor-Masaba Gupta gush over the denim saree styling

Eccentric outfits and out-of-the-box looks are synonyms for Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja whose uncanny ease at pulling off the most unconventional of outfits makes the fashion police’s jaws drop everytime. Recently, Indian designer Masaba Gupta shared a throwback to 2017 and relived the “legendary” time when she and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor dressed up Sonam in a belted denim saree and we can’t help but drool over the super sexy style statement.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a picture collage of the diva who looked like a dream donning the saree recycled from an old Levi’s piece. Paired with a turtle-neck blouse of the same material, the saree was teamed up with boxy pants and drape attached as a front palla to give it a ravishing Indo-western look.

Pulling back her mid-parted sleek hair in a low bun, Sonam completed the attire with a pair of tanned leather loafers and a tan-hued belt holding the pants at her perfectly toned waist. Accessorising her look with a pair of large hoop earrings from Suhani Parekh’s MISHO and gold delicate bracelets, Sonam wore subtle makeup with a dab of luscious pink lip tint and rosy blushed cheeks.

Masaba shared in the caption, “And next on our list of Greatest Hits is the denim saree i did for @sonamkapoor - denim is known to mostly be heavy & not so fluid & the sari is usually made in fabric that is everything but rigid! (sic).” She added, “When @rheakapoor and I thought of this,we immediately sourced the softest denim we could find. While this piece was originally designed to be worn as a whole look with boxy pants with the drape attached & a turtle-neck crop top - lots of you have sent me photos wearing it beautifully as separates (sic).”

She concluded by acknowledging, “This is special because it really is a Wear-As-you-like piece & as we head into the new year that is exactly the focus! Cool,comfortable,statement separates! (sic).”

Quick to respond, Sonam commented, “Hot ” with a heart-in-eyes emoji while Rhea gushed, “I killed this na (sic)” o which Masaba replied, “@rheakapoor legendary (sic).”

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor’s comments on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post ( Instagram/masabagupta )

The ensemble is a thing of eclectic reality and we can’t wait to try the look at the next cocktail party or at a high tea on an autumn winter evening in a garden party.

