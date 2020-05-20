Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kim Kardashian called out for ‘casual racism’

The reality TV star is being criticized for showcasing a dark-skinned model wearing a black mask in her new campaign of her brand Skims which is now selling face masks.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:57 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for lack of inclusivity in her Skims face mask. (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is being called out for racism after her brand Skims posted a picture of a dark-skinned model wearing a black face mask. Netizens trolled her for using a black mask rather than a dark brown one, which was the original colour of the model and accused Kim of ‘casual racism’. One user commented, “I’m black but I’m sure that it ain’t my shade.”

Another user wrote, “You literally made the black models mask totally black. Do you realise black people ain’t the colour black like white people ain’t paper white? The other skin tones are fine, but why couldn’t you make a dark brown colour”?

 

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has landed in trouble in racism row. Fashion designers tell us why it is important for brands to be careful before coming out with any such campaign, also if these acts are for publicity.



“ It is vital that we demolish structures of subconscious racism that have existed over years. Whether it is the bindi and over exaggerated accents of Indians, labelling all Asians as Chinese or in this case labelling a jet black mask as nude. It speaks of ignorance and casual racism rather than a purposeful offence. One has to be inclusive and culturally sensitive in the age that we are in today.” says designer Nachiket Barve.

However, designer Rina Dhaka thinks that the brand wouldn’t have intended to do it and should be given a benefit of doubt and be careful in future. “ The unprecedented times have disoriented us and there is added uncertainties. It may have been a look they liked over its overwhelming implication.” she says.

