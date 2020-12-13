Kriti Sanon adds edgy touch to chic multi-coloured mini dress in new pics

Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon has been sharing pictures from her old photoshoots lately and saying that she looks absolutely gorgeous in those pictures would be an understatement. Kriti, who is known for her versatile style has become a name to reckon with. The 30-year-old can easily switch from everyday essentials to red carpet gowns and her Instagram posts are testimony to that.

The actor, who was recently tested Covid-19 positive, shared pictures from another shoot looking absolutely stunning in a multi-coloured dress. Kriti’s mini tube dress was adorned with numerous pastel-coloured tassels which gave the ensemble an edgy vibe. The plunging neckline dress had a bodycon fit, flaunting Kriti’s enviable curves. And let’s not even get started on the side tassel train, that was the highlight of the look.

She shared the images with her own poetry as the caption. “She’s both fragile and strong So handle with care Or she’ll kick your ass!—Kriti (sic),” it read.

Kriti added extra oomph to the look with her accessories. For the shoot, she was seen wearing a pair of silver double hoop earrings and some chunky gold rings. The actor also opted to wear a pair of black strappy heels and we love it. Her glam featured a statement smokey eye with mascara-clad eyelashes and a nude glossy lip. To add the final touch to the look, she let her slightly wavy side-parted hair down.

Kriti previously shared another set of images from the same shoot with the caption, “I wanna open every knot Of who I ‘should’ be So i can elongate the rope Fly up higher And discover who I ‘could’ be (sic).”

The actor had announced the news of her testing novel coronavirus positive on Instagram with a post that read, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

On the professional front, Kriti was currently in the middle of shooting her next film Mimi.

