Kriti Sanon gives a chic twist to ethnic wear, ditches dupatta for a jacket with her scarlet lehenga

We all know the woes of lugging a dupatta around our neck but Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon’s throwback picture got the ladies sorted with a clever and sartorial hack for such occasions. In the throwback picture that has resurfaced on the Internet from December 2019, Kriti is seen giving a chic twist to ethnic wear and amping up the style quotient this festive season.

For those who missed the diva’s ravishing look earlier, Indian designer Shehla Khan recently shared Kriti’s picture from an awards night in December 2019 which shows the Bollywood actor donning a statement ensemble. The scarlet rose print lehenga with an open back strappy blouse is from Shehla’s Nostalgia collection.

The rose print skirt prettified with halter blouse ensured that Kriti will be the talk of the town as she still is. Kriti teamed the lehenga and the slinky blouse with an added layer of an organza ruffle detail jacket and ditched the dupatta.

The sexy long sheer jacket fanned the oomph factor. A pair of metallic juttis added to the traditional-meets-contemporary feels.

For the accessories, Kriti went for a diamond encrusted choker with ruby drops by Rose. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Kriti wore a crimson lip tint and sported highlighted cheeks with soft smoky eyes.

Kriti’s gorgeous look is tempting enough to try not only at a festive event but also at a cocktail party or at a friend’s sangeet bash where we are able to dance the night away easily. It is a perfect bridesmaid look for the wedding function.

