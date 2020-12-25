Kylie Jenner transforms into sexy ‘Mrs Claus’, Grinch for Christmas 2020

Kylie Jenner is well known for loving her wigs and costumes, much like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and she never loses an opportunity to put on a costume. The young reality TV star took to her Instagram recently to share images of herself dressed in a shimmering, skin fit, full sleeved red dress. She paired the long, turtle-necked number with red pumps that featured crystal detailing, a small red bad and had her recently dyed red hair, tied half way up. Kylie sported her usual dense eyelashes, over drawn lips and heavily contoured make-up. The 23-year-old makeup mogul is quite the fan of Christmas and always has her home decorated with Christmas lights, in the photograph posted by her on Instagram, Kylie is seen standing against a backdrop of green trees and bushes decorated with bright white fairy lights. Kylie captioned the post with, “Mrs Claus.”

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 53 lakh likes with celebs like Hailey Bieber leaving lovestruck emoticons. For the promotion of her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics’ holiday collection, KyliexGrinch, the young reality TV star had dressed up as the fictional character, The Grinch. In the images Kylie posted she can be seen wearing a short green furry dress and hat to resemble the iconic character, Grinch, from the Dr Seuss books.

For the uninitiated author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr Seuss, is the creator of the character Grinch from his holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1957), among several others, and in the book the Grinch hates Christmas and holiday cheer because his heart “two sizes too small”.