Lakme Fashion Week 2020: LFW Is launching a Virtual Showroom to support the business of fashion

In order to support fashion designers, artisans and the business of fashion amid the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) has announced the launch of a Virtual Showroom.

A first of its kind ‘phygital’ concept in India, LEW’s Virtual Showroom has on an aim to support designers, artisans and the fashion industry. The virtual showroom is an important step towards sustainability and slow fashion, especially in current circumstances that the world is engulfed in. Lakme Fashion Week will roll out several digital fashion innovations starting soon for the next few months starting with the Virtual Showroom.

Lakmé Fashion Week is also promoting the ‘All About India’ initiative that aims to bring to light, localisation and sustainability while actively supporting homegrown businesses that work collaboratively with craftsmen to bring their designs to life.

What is Virtual Showroom?

Virtual Showroom is a marketplace platform for designers and artisans to showcase their past and current collections to consumers. This will enable sales for inventories that have been stuck due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same, designers will be able to showcase their upcoming collections, connect with buyers from around the world and more. Additionally, Lakme Fashion week will be supporting designer sales without charging designers any fee to be a part of the platform.

From a business perspective, the Virtual Showroom aims to lift buyer interactions order management and brand discovery digitally and at one place. Designers can upload their product catalogue and costing that will be easy to navigate. Buyers will be approved access to browse through designer collections and have the option of placing orders directly with the designers. With an understanding that this will be a transition from a physical model of operations for the business of fashion in India, all efforts will be made such that the experience of buying will not be compromised.

The Virtual Showroom will go hand-in-hand with the on-ground Lakme Fashion Week currently planned to take place in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Jaspreet Chandok - Head of Lifestyle Businesses, IMG Reliance said, “With the Virtual Showroom, there’s hope for the fashion world to continue as best as it can and adapt in new ways that may provide better solutions. We hope that innovations such as these in the changing times will provide the strength and support our industry is in the need of. We are also looking at partnering with a major E-commerce player to further strengthen the consumer connect part of the initiative.”

