Lakme Fashion Week 2020: R Elan presents ‘Talisman’ collection by Pankaj, Nidhi Ahuja at virtual gala

The ‘Talisman’ collection by designers Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja presented by Reliance Industries Ltd.’s R.Elan at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2020 Digital First Season Fluid Edition, was all about comfort wear at home, work or on holiday.

Using the most remarkable fabrics of the future like GreenGold made from 100 per cent recycled plastic PET bottles, which has a hand-feel as luxurious as silk, the ensembles provided breathability, freshness, and flexibility. The other amazing fabric, FeelFresh with its anti-microbial properties and KoolTex, which absorbs perspiration, further enhanced the cool and comfort factors of the collection.

The colour choice had a fresh perspective as sandy peach, dusty pink to pecan brown and earthy blue were used in either colour blocking or with geometric prints of demi circles, circles and squares that cascaded down the garments.

The fabrics that formed the perfect backdrop were sheer chiffon and knits that added to the practical wearability quotient of the collection.

Commenting on Talisman, Mr Gunjan Sharma, CMO - Polyester Business, RIL said, “We are amazed to see Talisman collection as it truly heightens aesthetic, performance enhancement and sustainable quotients of R.Elan fabrics.”

Commenting on the latest collection and collaboration with R.Elan, Designer Duo Pankaj and Nidhi said, “We are very honoured to have collaborated for the second time this year with R.Elan and Lakme Fashion Week. As designers, we realise that 90% of an outfit is the fabric that it is made of. R.Elan provided us with the means to work with sustainable fabrics and to make clothes that would not only look good on the outside but also feel great on the inside, giving the wearer a sense of comfort and well-being. “

“The combination of Pankaj & Nidhi designs and the cutting-edge technological prowess of R.Elan fabric 2.0 is exciting, fulfilling and fashion for the future.”

For the holiday wardrobe, there was the zippered bomber jacket with matching pants. The practical jumpsuit with side pockets, shirt collar and two patched flapped pockets would be a great travel option.

When it came to a fun afternoon brunch, the printed playsuit with perky sleeves could be an attention-getter for the working woman. Working with a more sheer fabric, Pankaj and Nidhi played with transparency for another jumpsuit, wispy battle jacket with 3D embroidered yoke and sheer pants. For more fun options, it was a mini; flared textured skirt teamed with a sheer printed top, embellished with strategically placed button detailing.

Other great looks included surface ornamented, long coat, over figure-hugging sheath, bell bottoms, balloon-sleeved cropped blouse highlighted with sequins, puff-sleeved blousons, belted full-flared maxi, bralette with a long skirt, slim pants and button-less jacket. A variety of different maxis and blouses sprinkled with 3D graduating circles gave more options to the fashion followers.

To add more style to the collection, the designers created travel bags and laptop cases in the matching prints of the garments.

When it comes to fashion, style, comfort and amazing fabrics, the ‘Talisman’ collection made from R.Elan by Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja will be the perfect sustainable offering for the coming season.

The virtual event will be live from October 21 to 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

