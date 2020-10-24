Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan spells unicorn vibes in neo phulkari lehenga ahead of her ‘debut walk’

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan spells unicorn vibes in neo phulkari lehenga ahead of her ‘debut walk’

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan teases fans with her enchanting runaway look in a neo phulkari lehenga from the label Sukriti & Aakriti, ahead of her ‘debut walk’ | Watch

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:57 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Radhika Madan to flaunt phulkari handicraft (Instagram/radhikamadan)

Celebrating the craft of phulkari with an amalgamation of traditional and modern, Indian designer label Sukriti & Aakriti will be presenting their Neo Phulkari collection at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2020 and showstopper Radhika Madan can’t keep calm. The Angrezi Medium star shared some videos to tease fans with her enchanting runaway look, in a neo phulkari lehenga, ahead of her “debut walk”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared two boomerang videos featuring her in the organic attire ahead of the fashion gala at 5pm on Saturday evening. Spelling unicorn vibes, Radhika flaunted the multicoloured ensemble with gota patti work and colourful embroidered geometric patterns on white base blouse, lehenga and dupatta set.

Pulling back her hair in a half clutch, Radhika wore dewy makeup with a dab of pink lip tint, rosy blush, highlighted cheeks and on fleek eyebrows. One boomerang showed her flaunting the intricate work on the sheer white dupatta with gota work, sequence and mirror work amping up the embroidered neo phulkari attire.

The diva accessorised the Indian wear with a mangteeka, a finger ring and a ringbracelet from Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari. Radhika captioned the videos, “Excitment before my Debut walk at the @lakmefashionwk ! Catch the show on their website at 5pm today! @sukritiandaakritiofficial (sic).”



 

Phulkari is an embroidered textile craft of Punjab, mainly done by women in their leisure time. As an important part of Punjabi culture, Phulkari used to be embroidered by artisans onto a canvas of khaddar.

The designs and geometric motifs of phulkari are made using a needle and thread with an unlimited colour palette. The ornamentation is the richest mode of expressing emotions and aesthetics through the usage of needle, thread and fabric and Sukriti & Aakriti intend to revive, restore and celebrate given the flower-work handicraft in their own vivid, vibrant and contemporary wardrobe style so as to push for a wider appeal.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:05 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.