Lakme Fashion Week: Mrunal Thakur’s Rs 2.5 lakh embroidered jacket with skirt took 200 hours to make

In her first ever the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale, Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur looked spotlight ready and turned the showstopper for two fashion labels - Rimzim Dadu and Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat’s Saaksha & Kinni. Debuting at the virtual gala as a showstopper for Indian designers Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat’s label, Mrunal’s ensemble paid tribute to India’s Banjara stone prints, bandhani, and the Lambadi artisans.

Wearing a poplin jacket and chiffon skirt from Saaksha & Kinni’s Gor collection, Mrunal garnered all the attention at the virtual Grand Finale especially for the embroidered jacket which took the karigar, more than 200 hours to make. The black jacket featured intricate thread, mirror and metal embroidery work while the green skirt sported abstract print tiered and panelled ruffle with a thigh-high slit.

The ensemble originally costs Rs 2,58,000 on Saaksha & Kinni’s website. Apart from the colourful palette of ‘Gor - The gypsies of India’, the ensemble highlights the famous Banjara stone prints and bandhani, as well as thread work and iconic usage of mirrors and coins, known as the Lambadi.

Pulling back her mid=parted sleek hair, Mrunal flaunted green smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks and a dab of pink lipstick. The actor completed the look in a pair of black universal block heels from Melissa which originally cost Rs 6,999 on the brand’s website.

Designers Saaksha and Kinni started their careers with Lakme as Gen Next designers. Talking about the jacket from their collection, Mrunal told News18, “I really loved the jacket that I was wearing in the grand finale. I am the kind of person that owns half of a wardrobe full of jackets. I never leave home without a jacket. I really liked the vibe, the thigh high slit, the frill, the colour and the feel of the outfit. The Karigar has taken around more than 200 hours to make that jacket. It was a very comfortable outfit.”

