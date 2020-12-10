Lipstick shades to embrace in winters

New season brings in new set of colours. While winters are here, it’s time to switch the makeup game. Here are some celebrity inspired lipstick colours that would go extremely well with winter fashion and style.

As the atmosphere turns cool-toned, the preferred palette for winter is often high contrasting and bright. Dazzling shades, like oxblood, wine, deep mauves, fuschia, look flattering. Keep your lips well hydrated and unleash your vogue for lipsticks. Line your lips with lip balm before you put on a lipstick. This simple trick will prevent parching your lips due to dry air.

Striking Fuschia: As vibrant as the petals of its flower, fuschia looks appealing when paired with cool-toned colours. Janhvi Kapoor’s lively lip colour is a must try.

Dash of cinnamon: Nude is for all moods! If you’re a fan of minimal makeup look like Sara Ali Khan, rock cinnamon sand coloured lipstick this winter.

Bring it on: Winters define the beauty of deep and dark shades. Oxblood coloured lipstick is a perfect match for intense deep black outfit that Taapsee has donned.

Hues of purple: If pinks and reds seem too basic to you, try experimenting with shades of purple. Take cues from Shruti Haasan’s mauve coloured lipstick and let nothing stop you from defining new rule.

Mild wine: There’s fog all around. Set it aside with a beautiful shade of wine. For inspiration is this gorgeous look of Karisma Kapoor. A subtle shade of wine would blend perfectly with the cozy winter hues.

Inputs from Vidya Tikari and Richa Agarwal.