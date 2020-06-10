Living the kaftan life

Kaftan or caftan has become the new summer essential for our style mavens during the quarantine. And vouching for this trend are the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Sonam K Ahuja, who all are seen lazing around their home in these easy-breezy and comfy kaftans.

Kareena has already professed her love for kaftans in her Instagram post by sharing a series of pictures in this sleepwear. She even recommended Ranveer Singh to try the kaftan in friendly banter on social media. Malaika Arora also took inspiration from her friend Bebo and ditched her sweatpants with paisley printed kaftans. And the trend is also popular among our pop sensations like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. What brings this comfy classic in vogue again?

“Kaftans are a welcome change from the sweatsuits that most of us have been wearing at home amid the lockdown. With nowhere to go and no one to meet, Kaftans somewhere give a dressy feel, but with a lot of comfort. There are so many prints and styles that you can pick. And with our divas making a case for these loungewear favourites, they are surely going to stay during this summer of 2020,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Kaftans are versatile and can be styled according to the occassion. “While going out for grocery or shopping for essentials amid the lockdown, wear your kaftan with a cool pair of sneakers and don’t forget to put that mask on. If your kaftan is too oversized and flowy, you can tie a full-sleeved cape around the waist to define your curve while going out. And when you are home, you can simply saunter around in these summer-staple until the situation gets better outside. “ says stylist Vikram Seth.